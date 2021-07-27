I-15 shut down at US 95 amid heavy police presence

Interstate 15 is shut down in central Las Vegas amid a heavy police presence on the interstate near Sahara Avenue.

A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Police block Interstate 15 southbound ramp near Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Trucks are parked on Interstate 15 southbound as a heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A heavy police presence is visible on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Traffic is backed up on the I-15 northbound lanes to the 215 Beltway south from Russell Road due to police activity near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Metro officer blocks traffic onto the I-15 northbound lanes at Russell Road due to police activity near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic is backed up on the I-15 northbound lanes to the 215 Beltway south from Russell Road due to police activity near Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Interstate 15 is shut down in central Las Vegas amid a heavy police presence on the interstate near Sahara Avenue.

The Nevada Highway Patrol at about 12:30 p.m. described the I-15 shutdown as a “hard closure” at U.S. Highway 95.

The southbound I-15 closure stretches from Lake Mead Boulevard to Spring Mountain Road, the Regional Transportation Commission said. Northbound I-15 is closed from Flamingo Road to Sahara Avenue.

It’s unclear as of 2:30 p.m. why I-15 is shut down. Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for more information. Live traffic camera feeds from the Nevada Department of Transportation were down in the area.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police are assisting with the shutdown. The Metropolitan Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.