I-15 shut down at US 95 amid heavy police presence
Interstate 15 is shut down in central Las Vegas amid a heavy police presence on the interstate near Sahara Avenue.
Interstate 15 is shut down in central Las Vegas amid a heavy police presence on the interstate near Sahara Avenue.
The Nevada Highway Patrol at about 12:30 p.m. described the I-15 shutdown as a “hard closure” at U.S. Highway 95.
The southbound I-15 closure stretches from Lake Mead Boulevard to Spring Mountain Road, the Regional Transportation Commission said. Northbound I-15 is closed from Flamingo Road to Sahara Avenue.
It’s unclear as of 2:30 p.m. why I-15 is shut down. Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for more information. Live traffic camera feeds from the Nevada Department of Transportation were down in the area.
Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police are assisting with the shutdown. The Metropolitan Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area.
Further details were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.