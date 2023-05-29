I-15 south to California continues to be jammed on Memorial Day

A 10-mile backup leading into Primm on southbound Interstate 15 was reported by the RTC on Monday afternoon.

Memorial Day traffic is backed up as motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15, on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Jean. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Viva flight arrives Monday, May 29, 2023, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The post-holiday exodus from Las Vegas to Southern California has begun.

#FASTALERT 11:05 AM, May 29 2023

Travel alert:

Heavy Traffic on SB I-15 to California

12 Mile Back-up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 29, 2023

A 12-mile backup leading into Primm on southbound Interstate 15 was reported about 11 a.m. Monday by the Regional Transpiration Commission.

Heavy delays are expected as tens of thousands of Memorial Day visitors to Las Vegas return to Southern California.

As of 4:30 p.m., the backup was about 10 miles, and traffic was moving at about 15 mph into Primm, according to sigalert.com. Traffic on the California side of the border was slow for about 5 miles but was moving at about 25 mph.

An average of 45,000 vehicles cross the border on an average day, but traffic can be 45 percent higher on major holiday weekends, such as Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, according to the California Department of Transportation.

At the airport

Flight departures from Harry Reid International Airport are currently delayed by an average of 15 minutes due to runway construction, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s National Airspace System Status. The alert was last updated at 12:19 p.m. Monday.

The American Automobile Association said it expects nearly 3.4 million people to fly this Memorial Day, a projected increase of 11 percent from 2022, with the expectation that air travel over Memorial Day weekend will exceed pre-pandemic numbers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal intern Christian Casale contributed to this report.