nye
Traffic

I-15 south to California jammed for 7 miles on New Year’s Day

I-15 jammed at California-Nevada border for 5th day
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated January 1, 2023 - 9:43 pm
This picture taken from video shows traffic backed up on Interstate 15 southbound near Primm on ...
This picture taken from video shows traffic backed up on Interstate 15 southbound near Primm on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

Traffic headaches continued on New Year’s Day for those heading from Las Vegas toward Los Angeles.

Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas was backed up for 7 miles from the California border on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet posted at 4 p.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

“Prepare for delays and winter weather,” the tweet said.

Much of the past week has seen miles-long backups on the highway.

The holidays are known to cause traffic spikes, and delays, on the main route between Las Vegas and California.

On Monday, the day after Christmas, traffic was backed up 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas. On Tuesday, the backup was seven miles. On Friday, it was 12 miles.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, southbound I-15 from Las Vegas to California saw a 16-mile backup.

As well, many travelers affected by the ongoing Southwest Airlines meltdown have been forced to rent cars to drive to their destination after their flights were canceled.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter. Paul Pearson contributed to this story.

