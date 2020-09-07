95°F
Traffic

I-15 southbound slows at Primm as holiday weekend ends

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2020 - 9:37 am
 
Updated September 7, 2020 - 9:49 am

It’s the last day of a three-day holiday weekend in Las Vegas. We all know what that means for our visitors from California, right?

Headaches, delays, prolonged stops in Primm. Maybe even some who try to trek through the desert. It’s been known to happen.

Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 was starting to build about 9:30 a.m. Monday, certain to intensify as the morning moves toward noon. Often the trip from Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area can take 8 hours or more.

Patience will be at a premium.

At 9:45 a.m., a Nevada Department of Transportation interactive map showed a red road condition from Jean all the way south to Primm.

Last week’s jam

Last Sunday, traffic was backed up for 10 miles to California by 3:30 p.m.

At that time there was a 10-mile backup causing long delays on Interstate 15 south to Primm, about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Last month, the Review-Journal reported that Interstate 15 traffic volumes were creeping up as resort properties continued to reopen, but officials had said don’t expect those numbers to ramp up to normal levels anytime soon.

When the first casinos reopened June 4, there had been a slight uptick in traffic on I-15 at the California-Nevada border.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staffer Mark Davis contributed to this report.

