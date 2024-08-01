I-15 stretch near Strip to close to traffic this weekend

Another full closure of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor is set to disrupt traffic this weekend in Las Vegas tied to “Pave-A-Thon” operations.

Traffic on Interstate 15 southbound seen from the Harmon Avenue HOV drop lane on-ramp on Feb. 19, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists can expect another round of traffic disruption with a full directional closure of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor this weekend in Las Vegas.

I-15 southbound between Flamingo and Warm Springs roads will be closed to traffic between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, for the second phase of Pave-A-Thon, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week.

A suggested detour calls for exiting I-15 southbound at Flamingo and heading west to Decatur Boulevard. Motorists should then head south on Decatur until they reach the 215 Beltway, where they will head east, until they reach the I-15 southbound on-ramp.

Following the reopening of I-15 northbound this week, after a similar closure last weekend, the double merge that restricted traffic for months from the high occupancy vehicle lane near Hacienda Avenue and then the far-left lane just north of that was removed, with a lane reduction now occurring on the far-right lane near Hacienda.

“Based on initial observations and comparing data from early last week to this week, our FAST team has seen reduced delays since the paving over the weekend in the northbound direction,” according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Traffic Management Center. “With the inside lanes now open, we expect to see improved traffic conditions with better lane utilization.”

That said, the collector-distributor road, which carries northbound traffic from the 215 Beltway and Russell Road, no longer has its own lane to merge onto mainline I-15.

“Now, the CD road merges with I-15, possibly leading to increased queuing on the collector-distributor road and slower travel speeds in the far-right lane on the I-15 mainline,” according to the traffic management center.

The two weekends of paving work are not directly tied to the ongoing I-15/Tropicana project, but with the road construction already taking place along the stretch of the freeway, NDOT took advantage of the opportunity to carry out needed repaving work.

