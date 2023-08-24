I-15 to close overnight near the Strip
Northbound Interstate 15 will be closed to traffic overnight near the resort corridor.
The interstate between the 215 Beltway and Russell Road will be closed between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday. Crews will install a dynamic messaging board gantry during the closure.
Ten new gantries, five northbound and five southbound, are being installed as part of the I-15/Tropicana Interchange project.
“The full-colored LED signs provide next-generation, real-time driver information to prepare motorists for upcoming incidents and lane restrictions,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said in a statement. “The system will assist drivers entering and exiting the resort corridor on I-15.”
