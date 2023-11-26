I-15 traffic into California backed up for 9 miles

Holiday weekends are known for miles-long traffic backups on Interstate 15.

Traffic between Nevada and California is seen on the southbound Interstate 15 at about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2023. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Traffic is backed up for 9 miles on the southbound Interstate 15 heading into California on Sunday morning, officials say.

The backup is from Jean through the California state line, according to an X post Sunday morning from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

RTC posted at about 10:15 a.m. that the backup was 10 miles, then said just after 11 a.m. the backup grew to 11 miles. The backup shrunk to 9 miles just after noon.

Drivers should be prepared for delays and make sure they have enough gas and water, the post warns.

Miles-long traffic backups on the main road from Las Vegas to California on a holiday weekend is unfortunately common. Last year, the Thanksgiving weekend backup stretched to about 16 miles at one point. Earlier this year, a backup on the Memorial Day weekend grew to about 12 miles while the post-New Year’s Day logjam was 19 miles long.

