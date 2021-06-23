93°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Traffic

Impairment suspected in critical injury crash in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2021 - 8:02 am
 
Updated June 23, 2021 - 11:58 am
Las Vegas police investigate a crash that happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at ...
Las Vegas police investigate a crash that happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical-injury crash that closed an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police said in a news release that the crash happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. A 33-year-old Las Vegas woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra westbound on Tropicana, approaching the intersection, when her vehicle slammed into a GMC work truck that was stopped on Tropicana at a red light.

Police said the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a head injury that was described as life threatening.

“Impairment was suspected on the part of the driver of the Hyundai,” police said in the release.

The intersection was closed for hours before police reopened it sometime before 11 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Take a peek inside Resorts World ahead of Thursday’s opening
Take a peek inside Resorts World ahead of Thursday’s opening
2
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
3
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
4
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
5
Derek Carr issues statement on Carl Nassib
Derek Carr issues statement on Carl Nassib
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The stretch of U.S. 95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two tra ...
Long-term lane closures coming to US 95 near downtown
By / RJ

The stretch of U.S. 95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two travel lanes in each direction starting Sunday for southbound traffic and June 29 for northbound through Dec. 2022.