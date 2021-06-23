Impairment suspected in critical injury crash in east Las Vegas

Police say the 5:43 a.m. crash at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard left a 33-year-old Las Vegas woman with a life-threatening head injury.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash that happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical-injury crash that closed an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police said in a news release that the crash happened at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. A 33-year-old Las Vegas woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra westbound on Tropicana, approaching the intersection, when her vehicle slammed into a GMC work truck that was stopped on Tropicana at a red light.

Police said the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a head injury that was described as life threatening.

“Impairment was suspected on the part of the driver of the Hyundai,” police said in the release.

The intersection was closed for hours before police reopened it sometime before 11 a.m.

