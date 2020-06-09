66°F
Injury crash blocks Russell-Eastern intersection in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2020 - 6:41 am
 

At least one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police had closed three lanes of East Russell Road at Eastern Avenue as they investigated the crash that occurred just before 6 a.m. Three vehicles were observed wedged together in the middle of the intersection.

Further details were not released,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal. com. Follow @GlennRJ on Twitter.

