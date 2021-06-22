Injury crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South causes traffic delays
A multivehicle crash in the southern Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning sent at least two people to the hospital and delayed traffic, police said.
Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the crash occurred at 7:26 a.m. at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South. Several lanes of both roads were closed as traffic officers investigated the crash.
Police did not not have immediate details on the crash but said at least two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
Gordon advised motorists to avoid the area through 8:30 a.m.
