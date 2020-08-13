Injury crash slows I-15 traffic near Tropicana

One lane of Interstate 15 was blocked at Tropicana Avenue early Thursday because of a reported motorcycle crash with injuries.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police were both on scene investigating. Several vehicles were observed on the side of road, as was an 18-wheeler.

Traffic was slowed in the area. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said motorists traveling through the area should plan for delays. Further information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

