Interstate 15 to be closed next week at Russell Road
NDOT officials say the closure is needed for crews to install an active traffic management gantry over the freeway.
A portion of Interstate 15 northbound at Russell Road will close to traffic between 9 p.m. on July 10 and 5 a.m. on July 11, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.
The closure is needed for crews to install an active traffic management gantry over the freeway.
The work is tied to the $305 million I-15/Tropicana Avenue project, which will see a total of 10 of the dynamic messaging boards added on I-15 between Warm Springs and Flamingo roads.
Dynamic messaging signs can alert drivers to crashes, lane closures and road work ahead, with the ability to change speed limits in real time to adjust to traffic conditions. A number of the signs were added on other sections of I-15 and U.S. Highway 95 during Project Neon.
Motorists traveling north on I-15 during the roadwork will be detoured into the lane parallel to I-15.
The multiyear project began last year, with the planned completion set for 2025.
