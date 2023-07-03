102°F
Traffic

Interstate 15 to be closed next week at Russell Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2023 - 10:37 am
 
A active traffic management sign on northbound Interstate 15 displays an out of service message ...
A active traffic management sign on northbound Interstate 15 displays an out of service message on March 2, 2022, after suspected vandalism knocked out service to five of the signs. (Regional Transportation Commission)
An active traffic management sign is seen on southbound Interstate 15 near Allegiant Stadium in ...
An active traffic management sign is seen on southbound Interstate 15 near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A portion of Interstate 15 northbound at Russell Road will close to traffic between 9 p.m. on July 10 and 5 a.m. on July 11, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The closure is needed for crews to install an active traffic management gantry over the freeway.

The work is tied to the $305 million I-15/Tropicana Avenue project, which will see a total of 10 of the dynamic messaging boards added on I-15 between Warm Springs and Flamingo roads.

Dynamic messaging signs can alert drivers to crashes, lane closures and road work ahead, with the ability to change speed limits in real time to adjust to traffic conditions. A number of the signs were added on other sections of I-15 and U.S. Highway 95 during Project Neon.

Motorists traveling north on I-15 during the roadwork will be detoured into the lane parallel to I-15.

The multiyear project began last year, with the planned completion set for 2025.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

