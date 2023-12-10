‘It was horrific’: 2 dead after wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas

The three-vehicle crash was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Police activity is seen this traffic camera image of U.S. 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. A fatal crash on U.S. 95 at Elkhorn Road on Dec. 9, 2023 has shut down U.S. 95 north at Elkhorn as well as the northbound Interstate 215 eastbound and westbound ramps to the U.S. 95 northbound, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Two people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

The three-vehicle crash, which police said was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Saturday, was causing significant closures. Northbound U.S. 95 was closed at Elkhorn Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

As well, the eastbound and westbound Interstate 215 ramps to the northbound U.S. 95 were also closed as of 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

Traffic was being diverted onto Elkhorn Road, according to Nevada State Police spokesperson Kim Yoko Smith.

Josh Dunne said he was driving a few car lengths behind the crash when it happened. While he did not see it occur, he pulled his truck off to the shoulder and walked over to see if he could help anyone there.

Dunne said it made sense that the crash would have been caused by a wrong-way driver because he had “never seen that kind of damage to a car before.”

One vehicle at the scene was turned over on its side and another vehicle’s front end was severely crushed inward.

Dunne said he saw one person who had succumbed to their injuries inside one of the vehicles at the scene, and another did not have anyone inside of it.

“The cars looked like crumpled tin cans, I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Dunne said. “It was horrific.”

