It’s official: HOV lanes soon will be open to all drivers for more hours

The high occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the East Flamingo Road exit on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

State regulators voted Monday to further reduce the hours carpool lanes in the Las Vegas Valley are regulated.

The Nevada Department of Transportation’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to cut back the hours for lanes dedicated as “high occupancy vehicle” lanes to between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and to open the lane to all on weekends.

The new hours are set to be implemented within the next 30 days= and will be studied to ensure they are working efficiently.

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony requested the HOV item be heard at Monday’s meeting, with the hope of eliminating the lanes completely.

NDOT studied three options: Convert HOV lanes to general purpose, convert them to express lanes with limited access, or further reduce operational hours and improve enforcement.

Converting the lanes to general purpose or express lanes would require a lengthy environmental study that could take between 18 and 24 months before either of those changes could be considered.

The board also voted to go ahead with the study, to consider removing the lanes completely in the future.

The expanded HOV lane system went into effect in 2019 with the $1 billion Project Neon. The hope was that the addition of the lanes would change driver behavior, pushing more residents to carpool and, in turn, removing more vehicles from valley roadways.

Last year NDOT began a pilot program that reduced the 24/7 nature of the lanes and opened the carpool lanes to all motorists between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

