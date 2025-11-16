‘Jackknifed semi’ leaking fuel closes I-15 near Lamb Boulevard

All northbound lanes are closed on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

All northbound lanes are closed Saturday night on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a call for service at 9:13 p.m. Saturday and found the jackknifed semi when they arrived, the Highway Patrol said.

The semi-truck was reportedly heading south on I-15, failing to travel in its lane, then continued into the center median before re-entering the northbound travel lanes on I-15, according to a text message from trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

Though the semi-truck is leaking fuel on the highway, no injuries have been reported and there is no danger to the public, troopers said.

Traffic has been diverted to the Lamb Boulevard on-ramp at I-15 north while crews clean the area and the truck is removed from the road.

Motorists should avoid the area until the freeway reopens.

