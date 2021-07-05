July 4 weekend traffic jams I-15 at Nevada-California border

Motorists traveling from Las Vegas to California after the July 4 holiday were facing significant delays at the state line on Monday.

Southbound Interstate 15 is already facing significant delays heading to California, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Monday, July 5, 2021. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

As of 8:30 a.m., it took an hour and 35 minutes to get from Russell Road to the state line on southbound Interstate 15, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.

Even early on Monday morning, traffic cameras already showed a miles-long backup at Primm, near the state line.

The Highway Patrol warned drivers about the delays in a tweet just before 8 a.m.

#trafficalert Traffic is already backed up 6 miles in Primm. Be patient, use alternate routes to avoid the congestion. We will have extra patrols in the area throughout the day. Stay in a travel lane, shoulders are for emergency stopping only. #drivesafe #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/gViz63XlyG — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 5, 2021

“Traffic is already backed up 6 miles in Primm,” the Highway Patrol said. “Be patient, use alternate routes to avoid the congestion. We will have extra patrols in the area throughout the day. Stay in a travel lane, shoulders are for emergency stopping only.”

