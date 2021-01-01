58°F
Kyle Canyon Road closed temporarily at Deer Creek Highway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2021 - 1:11 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New Year’s Day on Mount Charleston proves once again to be a popular spot. A little too popular, perhaps.

Kyle Canyon Road is being closed temporarily at Deer Creek Highway junction because of overcrowding of vehicles, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

Workers, residents and those with table reservations will be allowed through, police said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

