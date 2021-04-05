78°F
Lane closure on 2-mile stretch of Summerlin Parkway to impact traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 10:14 am
 
A sign for Summerlin on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov ...
A sign for Summerlin on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Motorists traveling on Summerlin Parkway can expect traffic impacts Monday and Tuesday due to a two-day road project.

A 2-mile stretch of eastbound Summerlin Parkway between Anasazi and Town Center Drives will have one travel lane closed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The offramps to Anasazi and Town Center also will be closed during the work period.

The temporary closure is needed for a nearly $180,000 paving improvement project, according to Tony Illia, NDOT spokesperson.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

