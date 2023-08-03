88°F
Traffic

Las Vegas Boulevard closed after fatal crash near Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2023 - 10:02 am
 
The Nevada State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard. The crash occured between Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 15, according to a tweet from the Regional Transporation Comission.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed from Apex to Speedway Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

