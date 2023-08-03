Las Vegas Boulevard closed after fatal crash near Speedway
The Nevada State Police said it is investigating a fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard.
The Nevada State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard. The crash occured between Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 15, according to a tweet from the Regional Transporation Comission.
#FASTALERT 8:55 AM, Aug 03 2023 Crash on NB and SB Las Vegas Blvd between Speedway Blvd and I-15 All lanes are blocked
Use Other Routes
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 3, 2023
Las Vegas Boulevard is closed from Apex to Speedway Boulevard.
#Fatal crash SR604 (Las Vegas BLVD) just north of Speedway. SR604 is currently shut down from Apex sb and Speedway nb. #NevadaStatePolice
— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) August 3, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.