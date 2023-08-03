Las Vegas Boulevard closed after fatal crash near Speedway

The Nevada State Police said it is investigating a fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Nevada State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard. The crash occured between Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 15, according to a tweet from the Regional Transporation Comission.

#FASTALERT 8:55 AM, Aug 03 2023 Crash on NB and SB Las Vegas Blvd between Speedway Blvd and I-15 All lanes are blocked

Use Other Routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 3, 2023

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed from Apex to Speedway Boulevard.

#Fatal crash SR604 (Las Vegas BLVD) just north of Speedway. SR604 is currently shut down from Apex sb and Speedway nb. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) August 3, 2023

