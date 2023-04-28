Las Vegas Boulevard closures planned near downtown

This weekend, drivers in downtown Las Vegas may be affected by closures on Las Vegas Boulevard.

A worker fixes traffic cones , Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

During the weekend, drivers in downtown Las Vegas may be affected by the closures of one of the busiest streets in the city.

According to the City of Las Vegas, Las Vegas Boulevard is set to shut down from Stewart Avenue to Bonanza Road on Sunday from 1 a.m. through 5 p.m. The on- and off-ramps to U.S. 95 will also close during the same hours.

Northbound drivers will be detoured to westbound Stewart to Main Street, while southbound motorists will be detoured at Bonanza to Main Street.

Southbound Maryland Parkway is also set for closures during the same hours between Bruce Street and Bonanza Road. Drivers will be detoured to Bruce Street as an alternate route.

Mesquite Avenue will remain closed to traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard during work hours as well.

The construction is to place a slurry seal to the road. The estimated cost of the work is $200,000 and is funded by the Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax, according to the city.