Las Vegas gas prices keep climbing, surge 32% in a month

A customer pumps gasoline into his car at a Sam's Club fuel island in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 19, 2022. Governors and state lawmakers across the U.S. are scrambling to provide relief from soaring prices at the gas pump. They are discussing ways to lower or suspended gas taxes, but taking that step has not proved easy, since much of that money goes toward repair of roads and bridges. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley have spiked 32 percent in the past month, hitting new average highs daily over the past two weeks.

As of Tuesday morning, the average price of unleaded gasoline in the Las Vegas metro area was $5.21 per gallon, according to AAA. The price is up three cents from Monday, 24 cents in the past week and $1.27 in the last month.

Statewide, Nevada had an average of $5.13 per gallon, a record, which was up 2 cents over Monday’s price, according to AAA.

Nevada has the second highest average gas price in the nation behind California’s $5.86 per gallon mark. Hawaii is third at $5.09 per gallon. The cheapest per gallon average in the U.S. is found in Kansas and Missouri where motorists are paying $3.76 per gallon.

The cheapest price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday was $4.62 and could be found at the Circle K on West Craig Road in North Las Vegas, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Nevada continue to rise even as much of the rest of the country is seeing prices decrease.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas Tuesday was $4.24, down 1 cent from Monday and seven cents over the last week. The average is down 9 cents from the $4.33 all-time high national average hit on March 11.

