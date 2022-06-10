Las Vegas gas prices rise again; US average hits $5

Las Vegas gas prices have hit record highs each day this week. Nevada’s statewide average is at $5.64 per gallon Saturday, also a record high.

Jay Money pumps gas at a 7-Eleven station on East Lake Mead Blvd. on Monday, June 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Stubblefield, of Bakersfield, California, pumps gas at a Chevron station on East Fremont Street on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Valley gas prices have set record highs in each of the past seven days, with Saturday’s mark sitting at $5.57 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA.

Saturday’s price is a 2-cent spike over Friday, a 20-cent jump in the past week and a 44-cent increase over the past month.

Nevada’s statewide average is at $5.64 per gallon Saturday, also a record high, jumping 2 cents overnight. The state average being higher than the Las Vegas Valley is largely because of Reno hitting a $6 per gallon average.

The Reno area surpassed the $6 per gallon mark Thursday, increasing to a $6.10 per gallon average mark Friday, and up to $6.11 Saturday. Nearby Mineral County had an average of $6.10 Saturday.

Nevada isn’t the only state seeing skyrocketing prices. The U.S. average also has been hitting record highs daily. The country’s average price hit a never-before-seen $5 per gallon mark Saturday.

“Supply and demand is a main cause of high prices,” Treanor said. “Supply of oil is down, causing the price of a barrel to rise. There is high demand for gas in America.”

Although Treanor couldn’t directly tie it to the record gas prices, AAA has seen more calls in Nevada for motorists who’ve run out of gas. There has been a 24 percent increase in calls in 2022, with 577 calls this year through June 1, compared with 464 during the same time period in 2021.

“AAA has had more calls for empty tanks, but I can’t attribute that directly to rising costs, I can’t give you a specific reason,” Treanor said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.