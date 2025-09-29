Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit prep to reduce Strip to 1 lane in each direction overnights

Las Vegas Boulevard will see nightly restrictions ahead of the F1 Grand Prix race weekend. Get the latest on street closures, lane reductions, and how to stay updated as traffic changes unfold.

Workers install grandstands, left, in front of the Bellagio Fountains for the 2025 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit preparations will see more work occur on the Strip starting next week.

Crews will start prepping Las Vegas Boulevard for this year’s race weekend, scheduled for Nov. 20-22, with overnight lane restrictions planned on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands and Harmon avenues from midnight to 9 a.m., Monday-Friday, Oct. 6-Oct. 31. The Strip will be reduced to one lane in each direction during those times, according to race officials.

The planned work follows the closure earlier this month of two lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard and the sidewalk in front of Bellagio for crews to begin building a high-end hospitality space for the race over the property’s popular fountains. The closures in front of Bellagio will be in place until December after crews tear down the spectator zone.

Other work that will occur on portions of the 3.8-mile track, mainly featuring public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues are:

-Overnight lane reductions are planned on Koval between Kruger Drive and Harmon through Friday. One lane in each direction will be open on the stretch from 9 pm.-6 a.m. nightly.

-Harmon at Audrie Street will be closed between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. nightly through Friday for the installation of the Audrie vehicular bridge. During overnight closures, left turns at the intersection of Harmon and Audrie will be eliminated and flaggers will be present to direct traffic.

-Sands will be see lane reductions from 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday-Friday, through Oct. 17 between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street. One lane in each direction will remain open during the closures, and a 24-hour a day single lane closure is in place on Sands eastbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to the Palazzo parking garage and a 24-hour single lane closure on Sands westbound between Koval and the Palazzo garage.

Motorists looking to stay updated on the ongoing circuit preparations can visit the race’s transportation website or by signing up for twice-weekly text notifications from Clark County by texting F1LV t0 31996.

