58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Las Vegas HOV lanes could go away in 2 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
HOV lanes on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip. (Review-Journal file)
HOV lanes on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip. (Review-Journal file)
HOV lanes are seen on Interstate 15 near the East Flamingo Road exit in 2019 in Las Vegas. (Ben ...
HOV lanes are seen on Interstate 15 near the East Flamingo Road exit in 2019 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With shorter regulated carpool lane hours going into place last month in the Las Vegas Valley, work toward potentially removing high occupancy vehicles lanes altogether is underway.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has begun the process of an environmental study, aimed at determining the potential impacts that eliminating HOV lanes would have on Southern Nevada.

The study is a requirement of the National Environmental Policy Act and takes between 18-24 months to complete.

“The process is underway, but will still take time to bid the contract and have it approved by the transportation board of directors,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said. “It’s important to note that the scope of this NEPA will be larger than most NEPA studies we conduct because it touches on multiple stretches of highway and through multiple neighborhoods in Clark County and Las Vegas.”

The hours HOV lanes are regulated on Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 were reduced from 24/7 last year to between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. seven days per week. Last month those hours were further reduced to between 6 a.m.-8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the lanes open to all drivers outside of those four hours on the weekdays and 24/7 on weekends.

Eliminating HOV lanes could result in multiple flyover ramps and offramps also being taken offline, depending on what the environmental study results yield. Those include the Neon Gateway to downtown Las Vegas, the HOV flyover ramp between I-15 and U.S. 95 and the Summerlin Parkway HOV flyover ramp to and from U.S. 95.

“It’s too soon to know what, if any impacts there could be to HOV-specific ramps and flyovers,” Hopkins said. “We need to see what the NEPA concludes and what steps the transportation board takes next.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
2
Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.
Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.
3
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
4
Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center
Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center
5
Tropicana set to go partially underground near UNLV
Tropicana set to go partially underground near UNLV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Tropicana set to go partially underground near UNLV
By / RJ

The underground concept came after UNLV raised concerns with the previous elevated expressway option being an eyesore and would also block branding of the school and the Thomas & Mack Center.

More stories for you
It’s official: HOV lanes soon will be open to all drivers for more hours
It’s official: HOV lanes soon will be open to all drivers for more hours
State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas
State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas
Reduced HOV lane hours to begin this week on I-15, US 95
Reduced HOV lane hours to begin this week on I-15, US 95
How to navigate HOV lanes in Las Vegas as new hours begin
How to navigate HOV lanes in Las Vegas as new hours begin
EDITORIAL: NDOT’s HOV fiasco is on life support
EDITORIAL: NDOT’s HOV fiasco is on life support
US 95 ramp to Summerlin Parkway to close this weekend
US 95 ramp to Summerlin Parkway to close this weekend