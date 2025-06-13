Las Vegas man, 73, dies after residential crash

A 73-year-old Las Vegas man died on Monday from injuries he suffered in a residential crash in the northwest valley two days prior, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Driver in NLV crash that left 1 dead did not stop at stop sign, police say

A 73-year-old Las Vegas man died on Monday from injuries he suffered in a residential crash in the northwest valley two days prior, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were informed by the Clark County coroner’s office Friday that John Godenzi died Jun. 9 at University Medical Center, according to a press release.

On Jun. 7, Godenzi was transported to UMC shortly after 3 p.m. after he was reportedly struck by a 2022 Kia EV6 in the 9600 block of Marigny Court, near the intersections of North Grand Canyon Drive and Gowan Roads, according to the release.

Police said Catherine Godenzi, 32, was in the driver’s seat of the Kia while in an open garage, and that John Godenzi was standing next to the vehicle’s open driver’s side front foor when “for unknown reasons,” the Kia began to back out of the garage and down the driveway.

John Godenzi was trapped between the door and the Kia before being knocked to the ground, police said. The vehicle continued to reverse across the road and collided with a light polie on the opposite side of the street.

Catherine Godenzi was not injured, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X. or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.