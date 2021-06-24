Las Vegas man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-11 in Henderson

Terrell Travon Brown, 33, of Las Vegas was ejected when his Ford Explorer drifted into a rock area between northbound Interrstate 11 and Horizon Drive early Thursday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 33-year-old Las Vegas man was killed in a single-car crash Thursday morning in Henderson, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A green Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Interstate 11 and drifted into the rock area between the interstate and Horizon Drive on-ramp around 6:12 a.m. “for reasons unknown,” the Highway Patrol said in a statement. The car rolled and came to rest on the right shoulder, east of the on-ramp.

The driver, identified as Terrell Travon Brown, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to Henderson Hospital, where he died. His cause and manner of death will be determined by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This was the 36th fatal crash and 44th fatality this year investigated by the Highway Patrol this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.