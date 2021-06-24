93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Traffic

Las Vegas man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-11 in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2021 - 8:26 am
 
Updated June 24, 2021 - 4:23 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 33-year-old Las Vegas man was killed in a single-car crash Thursday morning in Henderson, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A green Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Interstate 11 and drifted into the rock area between the interstate and Horizon Drive on-ramp around 6:12 a.m. “for reasons unknown,” the Highway Patrol said in a statement. The car rolled and came to rest on the right shoulder, east of the on-ramp.

The driver, identified as Terrell Travon Brown, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to Henderson Hospital, where he died. His cause and manner of death will be determined by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This was the 36th fatal crash and 44th fatality this year investigated by the Highway Patrol this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
World’s most technologically advanced resort opens Thursday on the Strip
World’s most technologically advanced resort opens Thursday on the Strip
2
Las Vegas woman accused of killing teen in ‘love triangle,’ police say
Las Vegas woman accused of killing teen in ‘love triangle,’ police say
3
Resorts World Las Vegas: Explore the megaresort
Resorts World Las Vegas: Explore the megaresort
4
Phil Hellmuth completes sweep of Daniel Negreanu, earns $350K
Phil Hellmuth completes sweep of Daniel Negreanu, earns $350K
5
Golden Knights switch goaltenders for must-win Game 6 in Montreal
Golden Knights switch goaltenders for must-win Game 6 in Montreal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Resorts World Las Vegas construction continues near the entrance on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in ...
New signal at Resorts World could help opening day traffic
By / RJ

Although the new traffic signal will improve flow into and out of the resort, those looking to be among the first visitors inside the megaresort when it opens Thursday night could face heavy traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The stretch of U.S. 95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two tra ...
Long-term lane closures coming to US 95 near downtown
By / RJ

The stretch of U.S. 95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two travel lanes in each direction starting Sunday for southbound traffic and June 29 for northbound through Dec. 2022.