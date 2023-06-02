72°F
Traffic

Las Vegas men die in head-on crash on US 95

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 5:48 pm
 
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three people were killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County last month.

On May 20, around 9:25 p.m., a Chevrolet Trax heading north on U.S. 95, west of Mercury, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol statement released Thursday.

Victor Jacuinde-Garcia, 22, the driver of the Chevrolet, and 24-year-old Giovanni Vazquez, both of Las Vegas, died at the scene, NHP said.

A girl in the Dodge was taken to Desert View Regional Medical Center where she later died. NHP did not identify the girl.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

