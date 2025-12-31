Las Vegas Monorail to run for 43 straight hours for New Year’s Eve

The monorail will run on overdrive this week as revelers look to get around the Las Vegas Strip while it’s shut down for New Year’s Eve activities.

The Las Vegas Monorail heads south from the Flamingo and Caesars Palace station on Feb. 16, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The monorail will run for 43 straight hours between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Friday, serving as the only motorized transportation option while the Strip is closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday between Reno Avenue and Spring Mountain Road, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Monorail tickets for Southern Nevada locals cost $1 for a single ride, with tickets for out-of-town visitors costing $6 for one ride. Locals must purchase a ticket at customer service booths located at all monorail stops, except at the Las Vegas Convention Center station, between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday with a valid Nevada ID to get the $1 price.

Discounted unlimited ride passes that are good for 24 hours can be purchased on the monorail’s website for $13.45.

The monorail is 3.9 miles long and features seven stations. They are at MGM Grand, Horseshoe Las Vegas, Flamingo, Harrah’s, the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Westgate and the Sahara.

