Traffic

Las Vegas motorcyclist dies in crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2023 - 3:23 pm
 
A 26-year-old Las Vegas man died after a motorcycle crash early Monday morning, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, after being thrown from his motorcycle into the back of a 2018 Ram truck on Decatur Boulevard just before 8 a.m., south of west Reno Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the rider, whose name was not released, failed to slow down sufficiently when the truck in front of him slowed down for traffic.

Police said the truck driver stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

This man’s death marked the 58th traffic-related death within Metro police jurisdiction this year. Police said the crash was still under investigation.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

