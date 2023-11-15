70°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Las Vegas named top destination for Thanksgiving travelers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2023 - 12:33 pm
 
Cars travel west on the 215 Beltway near the Valle Verde Drive offramp in Henderson on Wednesda ...
Cars travel west on the 215 Beltway near the Valle Verde Drive offramp in Henderson on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

AAA is predicting 55.4 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, and Las Vegas is expected to be a top destination.

The association said in a news release Monday that this year’s Thanksgiving travel forecast is up 2.3 percent over last year, with 49.13 million expected to travel by car, 4.69 million by air and 1.55 million by other modes.

This year’s Thanksgiving forecast is also the third-highest since the association started tracking holiday travel in 2000, AAA said.

Las Vegas was listed as a top domestic travel desitnation for the holiday, along with other warm weather cities like Orlando, Florida; Honolulu; and Anaheim, California.

Wednesday, the first day of the five-day Thanksgiving travel weekend, is expected to be the busiest day to drive — particularly between 2 and 6 p.m.

Afternoons each day of the five-day weekend are the worst time to drive, AAA said. Instead, the association recommended drivers hit the road before 11 a.m. Wednesday and Friday, before 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and before noon on Saturday and Sunday.

“The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously one of the most congested days on our roadways. Travelers should be prepared for long delays, especially in and around major metros,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, in a news release. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help minimize holiday traffic frustrations. We advise drivers to use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services for real-time updates.”

Cost of Thanksgiving travel

— Domestic fights are up 5 percent over last year, with the average price at $681.

— Domestic hotel stays this holiday are $598 on average, down 12 percent from last year.

— Rental car reservations are $590 on average, down 20 percent from 2022.

— Domestic cruises run $1,507 on average, down 12 percent from last year.

MOST READ
1
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO
3
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
4
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
5
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend Strip room rates dip further
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend Strip room rates dip further
Experts say 16K extra airline seats coming as a result of F1
Experts say 16K extra airline seats coming as a result of F1
Did cyberattack cause Las Vegas visitation to dip in September?
Did cyberattack cause Las Vegas visitation to dip in September?
Long lines and wait times: Airport warns travelers to plan ahead for F1
Long lines and wait times: Airport warns travelers to plan ahead for F1
Great parade conditions forecast, perhaps not so much for Formula 1
Great parade conditions forecast, perhaps not so much for Formula 1
Taxis to add surcharge for F1 rides from airport to resorts
Taxis to add surcharge for F1 rides from airport to resorts