Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash early Tuesday that closed a busy thoroughfare in the western Las Vegas Valley.
Police Lt. David Gordon said at 4:16 a.m. a vehicle struck a light pole on Flamingo Road near Tenaya Way. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Police were trying to determine what caused the crash.
Gordon said Flamingo was closed between Ravenwood and New Forrest drives as of 6 a.m.
“Avoid the area or expect delays,” Gordon said.
