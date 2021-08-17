85°F
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2021 - 6:17 am
 
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash early Tuesday that closed a busy thoroughfare in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 4:16 a.m. a vehicle struck a light pole on Flamingo Road near Tenaya Way. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police were trying to determine what caused the crash.

Gordon said Flamingo was closed between Ravenwood and New Forrest drives as of 6 a.m.

“Avoid the area or expect delays,” Gordon said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST