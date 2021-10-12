Las Vegas police investigating fatal crash in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the central Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 3:59 a.m. a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Tropicana Avenue just west of Paradise Road. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Westbound Tropicana was closed at Paradise.

Police investigators who investigate fatal crashes were on scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

