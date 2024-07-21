86°F
Las Vegas police locate driver accused in fatal hit-and-run crash near UNLV

A photo of the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Jul 21, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A photo of the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Jul 21, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The intersection near where a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run occurred early Sunday morning in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The intersection near where a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run occurred early Sunday morning in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2024 - 7:13 am
 
Updated July 22, 2024 - 5:46 am

The Metropolitan Police Department says a driver was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning near UNLV.

The 62-year-old was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Harmon Avenue west of Paradise Road around 12:47 a.m. when he was hit by a “small to midsize, dark-colored SUV,” police said in a news release.

The front right side of the SUV collided with the man, which projected the man forward and onto the road, police said. The driver left the scene after the collision.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff, police said. His death was the 87th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Rigoberto Osorio, 48, was taken into custody later Sunday on charges related to the hit-and-run crash.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

