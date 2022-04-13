Las Vegas Strip lane closures for NFL Draft prep start today

Expect heavier traffic around the Strip as lane closures begin today to allow event setup for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Workers begin to build out the NFL Draft Theater at Caesars Forum on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Expect heavier traffic around the Strip for the next few weeks as lane closures begin today to allow event setup for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Crews began setting up a crane Wednesday morning in front of the Fountains of Bellagio that will be used to hoist material for constructing the red carpet stage for the draft. The initial stage structure will begin to be built Wednesday afternoon, with other pieces of the setup expected to arrive on site next week.

The sidewalk in front of the fountains will remain open to the public, but there will be a barrier and traffic control in place. Security will limit pedestrian movement when the crane is active.

Those lane closures will include:

— The two outside lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo to the Bellagio entrance near the Cosmopolitan. Between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. a third lane closure will occur on this stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard.

— The outside eastbound lane of Flamingo from 200 feet west of the Bellagio north porte cochere to the Bellagio north porte cochere.

— The outside eastbound lane of Flamingo from the Bellagio north porte cochere through the outside lane of channelized right-turn at Las Vegas Boulevard.

— The southbound curb lane on Koval from Winnick Avenue to Krueger Drive.

The closures will run through May 6 to allow for event breakdown.

“While these road closures are significant, I believe they directly translate into jobs and opportunities for our local community and for the destination as a whole,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who also sits on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s board of directors. “I’m hopeful that the impact will be mitigated by the months of communication with stakeholders and transportation alternatives that have been established.”

The NFL Draft takes place April 28-30, with the red carpet stage set to be located over the Fountains of Bellagio, where top draft prospects will make the media rounds during Day 1. The draft theater and Draft Experience are planned to be in an area directly behind the Linq. The top prospects will be driven from the Bellagio down Flamingo to the main draft area, with fans expected to line the streets to greet the soon-to-be NFL players.

The Strip will essentially be closed in front of the Bellagio and on Flamingo Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane. The shutdown of what will be the center of all draft activity is slated to begin at 10 p.m. April 27 and run through 9 p.m. April 30.

Las Vegas Boulevard will reopen to traffic between 1 a.m.-6 a.m. April 29 and 30, mainly to allow for affected properties in the area to recieve shipments of goods.

