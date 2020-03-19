Las Vegas Strip roadwork hours broadened amid casino shutdowns

Clark County officials are expanding roadwork hours along the resort corridor in Las Vegas amid the 30-day statewide closure.

A quiet morning on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Clark County officials are expanding roadwork hours along the resort corridor in Las Vegas amid a 30-day statewide closure of businesses.

With mandated closures of hotel-casino properties and the suggested closure of nonessential business in Nevada, the dip in vehicle traffic on and around the Las Vegas Strip prompted officials to authorize day and night work on two major projects in the area.

“This change will give our contractors more flexibility in their own scheduling, and hopefully allow them to complete these projects on time or sooner,” County Public Works Director Denis Cederburg said in a statement. “Working daytime hours should result in higher production rates during a shift.”

Las Vegas Boulevard could be down to one lane in each direction between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue at all times with the broadened work hours, the county said.

Previously, significant lane restrictions were limited to overnight hours.

Koval Lane from Tropicana Avenue to Sands Avenue may also be reduced to one lane in each direction at all times.

Additional projects could also see a change in their working hours during the shutdown.

The project on Las Vegas Boulevard includes new pavement, water main line replacement, intersection modifications for improved pedestrian crossing, technology upgrades to traffic signal systems and lighting with smart poles, and enhancements to median landscaping and LED lighting. The project is slated for completion in summer 2021.

The Koval improvements include repaving and the addition of a third turn lane from Koval northbound to westbound Sands and are expected to wrap up in June.

