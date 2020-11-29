Las Vegas-to-California travelers pack I-15 near Primm
It may have been a low-key Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but the annual Sunday traffic jam on Interstate 15 lives on at the California-Nevada border in Primm.
Traffic was backed up for 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
11/29/2020 12:23 PM
Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California
12 Mile Back-Up
Expect Long Delays
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 29, 2020
There are alternate routes, or travelers can try to wait out the ride back and leave later Sunday night.
On Labor Day weekend, tourists were stuck in a 22-mile backup on their way home to California.
In a recent report in the Review-Journal, data from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada showed traffic volume on Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border is up 8 percent through the third week of October. This marks the first monthly year-over-year increase on the stretch since the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts were felt.