Las Vegas traffic delays begin as EDC ends

Traffic delays were reported on Las Vegas Valley thoroughfares Monday morning as attendees of The Electric Daisy Carnival headed home.

The RTC said all commuters on I-15 southbound should prepare for delays Monday morning and consider alternate routes. (RTC)

Slow going due to thick traffic was unfolding for commuters at 6 a.m. on both Interstate 15 and on Las Vegas Boulevard early Monday. The huge dance music festival wrapped up at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night, causing tens of thousands of concert-goers leaving Las Vegas the following morning. Many were traveling on I-15 south headed back to California.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said there were crashes on I-15 at both Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards. Traffic was moving quite slow on the entire southbound corridor of I-15 as of 6 a.m. Traffic was crawling on Las Vegas Boulevard North as well.

