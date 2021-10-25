Las Vegas traffic delays reported as EDC concertgoers leave town

Traffic delays were reported on Las Vegas Valley thoroughfares Monday morning as attendees of The Electric Daisy Carnival headed home.

The RTC said all commuters on I-15 southbound should prepare for delays Monday morning and consider alternate routes. (RTC)

Thick traffic was reported at 6 a.m. on both Interstate 15 and on Las Vegas Boulevard North early Monday. The huge dance music festival wrapped up at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway early Monday morning. Tens of thousands of concertgoers were leaving the EDC site at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway just as rush hour was picking up. Many were traveling on I-15 south, headed back to California.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said there were crashes on I-15 at both Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards. Traffic was moving quite slow on the entire southbound corridor of I-15 as of 6 a.m. Traffic was crawling on Las Vegas Boulevard North as well near Nellis Air Force Base. Just prior to 8 a.m., traffic backups were especially heavy on I-15 southbound at both Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue.

The RTC said all commuters on I-15 southbound should prepare for delays Monday morning and consider alternate routes.

