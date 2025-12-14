Las Vegas Valley sees fourth fatal motorcycle crash in just over 24 hours

Two fatal crashes happened on Friday with two more reported Saturday, police said.

One person died after a motorcycle collided with a truck at Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

A deadly weekend for motorcyclists on Las Vegas Valley roads continued Saturday afternoon when a fourth motorcyclist in a span of just over 24 hours died in a crash in South Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Johnson said in a text message that one person died after a motorcycle collided with a truck at Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday. The intersection was expected to be closed at least into the evening hours on Saturday.

Impairment was not a factor in the crash, the lieutenant said.

As well, a motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after a collision just before 12:30 a.m. at West Oakey Boulevard at Western Avenue, according to a Metro news release.

A 2023 Nissan Ariya westbound on West Wyoming Avenue — Wyoming becomes Oakey at Western — was making a left turn at Western when an eastbound 2004 Yamaha 1100 motorcycle collided with the Nissan, police said.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Thousand Oaks, California, died at the scene, police said. The Nissan driver remained at the scene and was not impaired, police said.

Officers also responded just after 6 p.m Friday to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car near Cheyenne Avenue and Belmont Street, according to a news release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers found a man unresponsive in the road, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the motorcycle the man was driving was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue when it collided with the rear of a 2020 Chevrolet Spark that had just completed a U-turn.

On Friday afternoon, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck on Boulder Highway south of East Tropicana Avenue.

In that crash, the motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Las Vegas man, died after the driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 truck turned into his path on Boulder Highway while he was operating a 1997 Suzuki motorcycle.

The collision happened at around 2:20 p.m. The man, who had not been identified as of Saturday afternoon, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.