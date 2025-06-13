Leaky pipeline leads to road project, part of Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit

Motorists should expect delays on Koval Lane near Sphere through the end of next month as crews replace a leaking pipeline.

Motorists should expect delays on Koval Lane near Sphere through the end of next month as crews replace a leaking pipeline.

Starting Friday, Koval will be down to one lane in each direction through July between Sands Avenue and Flamingo Road, as crews repair a leaking 36-inch diameter pipeline that is located underneath a stormwater culvert at Winnick Avenue, the Las Vegas Valley Water District announced Thursday.

Two areas within the southbound lanes of Koval will need to be excavated to expose the pipeline so crews can install a liner inside the pipe. The pipeline will be shut off before work begins.

“Once the liner is installed and tested, the pipeline will be recharged and placed back into service,” water district spokesman Jason Gifford said in an email. “The excavated areas will then be backfilled and repaved to the appropriate specifications.”

The initial estimate for the cost of the work is $500,000, but with the pipeline in need of repair located below a stormwater culvert, the cost could rise once crews get in the ground and get a better look at the repair, Gifford said.

The cause of the leak is unknown, according to Gifford. “Age could be a factor, but the pipeline was installed in 1994, so other contributors like soil conditions could be involved,” he said.

The stretch of Koval is part of the 3.8-mile Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, which runs annually during the weekend before Thanksgiving. Las Vegas Paving and F1 will coordinate on the asphalt restoration to ensure it is up to race standards, according to Gifford.

To allow for the contractor, Las Vegas Paving, to finish the project more quickly, work will occur seven days a week through the end of July.

