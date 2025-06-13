104°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Leaky pipeline leads to road project, part of Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit

Workers dismantle the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix track on Koval Lane near Flamingo Road ...
Workers dismantle the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix track on Koval Lane near Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrians navigate barricades and other race barriers along Koval Lane at the Flamingo bridge ...
Pedestrians navigate barricades and other race barriers along Koval Lane at the Flamingo bridge with F1 infrastructure along the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
North Las Vegas Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver in NLV crash that left 1 dead did not stop at stop sign, police say
Jammed traffic on the Las Vegas Strip as seen from a pedestrian bridge on Tropicana Avenue on S ...
$60M Strip improvement project near A’s Las Vegas ballpark site set to begin
Las Vegas driver who police say killed man in Beltway road rage attack identified
Work continues on the Interstate 15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 29, 2025, i ...
NDOT using technology to make Nevada roads safer, more efficient
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2025 - 5:02 pm
 
Updated June 12, 2025 - 5:06 pm

Motorists should expect delays on Koval Lane near Sphere through the end of next month as crews replace a leaking pipeline.

Starting Friday, Koval will be down to one lane in each direction through July between Sands Avenue and Flamingo Road, as crews repair a leaking 36-inch diameter pipeline that is located underneath a stormwater culvert at Winnick Avenue, the Las Vegas Valley Water District announced Thursday.

Two areas within the southbound lanes of Koval will need to be excavated to expose the pipeline so crews can install a liner inside the pipe. The pipeline will be shut off before work begins.

“Once the liner is installed and tested, the pipeline will be recharged and placed back into service,” water district spokesman Jason Gifford said in an email. “The excavated areas will then be backfilled and repaved to the appropriate specifications.”

The initial estimate for the cost of the work is $500,000, but with the pipeline in need of repair located below a stormwater culvert, the cost could rise once crews get in the ground and get a better look at the repair, Gifford said.

The cause of the leak is unknown, according to Gifford. “Age could be a factor, but the pipeline was installed in 1994, so other contributors like soil conditions could be involved,” he said.

The stretch of Koval is part of the 3.8-mile Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, which runs annually during the weekend before Thanksgiving. Las Vegas Paving and F1 will coordinate on the asphalt restoration to ensure it is up to race standards, according to Gifford.

To allow for the contractor, Las Vegas Paving, to finish the project more quickly, work will occur seven days a week through the end of July.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES