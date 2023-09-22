Life is Beautiful is this weekend. Here’s where to avoid driving

Bus routes, roads and parking lots will be closed or altered during the three-day event.

Fans react as Jack Harlow performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans listen while bathed in blue as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees pass by a new mural during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance as Charli XCX, not pictured, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans react as Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festivalgoers eat on the lawn at the 2022 Life is Beautiful art, music and food festival in downtown Las Vegas. The 2023 event runs Sept. 22-24. (Alive Coverage)

Attendees walk by a mural during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees pose for pictures during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Life is Beautiful festival is this weekend, and traffic and parking in downtown Las Vegas may be difficult for those trying to navigate around the event.

Here are some travel advisories to keep in mind if you plan on attending or being near the festival:

Roads closed in Fremont East Entertainment District

Avoid most of the Fremont East Entertainment District and area around the Fremont Street Experience if don’t want a traffic headache.

Several portions of road will be closed for the event which is contained within Carson Avenue to the south, Mesquite Avenue to the north, Las Vegas Boulevard to the west and 11th Street to the east.

Get those steps in ✌️ Download the official Life is Beautiful 2023 app for a phone-fitted version of the map at https://t.co/6xfCiTjSal! pic.twitter.com/pzui2vCmAZ — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) September 7, 2023

Sections of road closed for the event include:

— The entirety of Fremont Street between Sixth Street and 11th Street.

— Eighth Street, from Stewart Avenue to Carson Avenue.

— Seventh Street between Fremont Street and Carson Street.

— Ninth Street and 10th Street, between Fremont Street and Ogden Avenue.

— Ogden Avenue between Ninth Street and 10th Street.

— 10th Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue.

— 11th Street between Ogden Avenue and Carson Avenue.

Road closures only on Friday, Sept. 22, include:

— Sixth Street between Ogden Avenue and Bridger Avenue

— Portions of Seventh, Eighth, Ninth and 10th streets between Carson and Bridger avenues.

— Bridger Avenue between Sixth and Eighth streets.

— Carson Avenue between Sixth and Seven streets.

— Fremont Street between Las Vegas Boulevard and Sixth Street.

7 parking lots closed for event

Seven parking lots in downtown Las Vegas are closed until next week, including:

— Llama Lot at 900 E. Fremont St. until Thursday, Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m.

— Downtowner Lot at 108N S. 8th St. until Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

— John E. Carson Lot at 120 S. 6th St. until Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

— Western Lot at 803 E. Fremont St. until Thursday, Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m.

— Container Park Lot at 118 S. 7th St. until Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

— Backstage Bar & Billards at 601 E. Fremont St. until Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

— Place on 7th Lot at 115 N. 7th St. until Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

No street parking for Life is Beautiful

There is no street parking at or near the festival, and visitors will need to use Park & Ride Shuttle Passes for guaranteed parking and round-trip rides to and from the festival at designated Shuttle Pass Lots.

Shuttle stops will be located the following intersections, and are running 24 hours a day until Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.:

1. Ninth Street and Bonanza Road

2. Eight Street and Mesquite Avenue

3. Nineth Street and Stewart Avenue

4. 11th Street and Stewart Avenue

5. 11th Street and Carson Avenue

6. Eight Street and Bridger Avenue

7. Sixth Street and Bridger Avenue

8. Sixth Street in front of the El Cortez Valet

9. Las Vegas Boulevard and Mesquite Avenue

There will be no stop at Sixth Street in front of the El Cortez Valet on Friday through Sunday from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. There are also no shuttles to and from the Strip, Life is Beautiful’s website states.

Overnight parking is not available, and vehicles left at the Shuttle Pass Lot will be towed.

For a detailed map of the shuttle stops, visit lifeisbeautiful.com. To purchase a Shuttle Pass, visit lifeisbeautiful.frontgatetickets.com.

Bus routes detoured by Life is Beautiful

The following bus routes will be detoured due to the festival:

— Route 109 until Sunday, Sept. 24 until 2 a.m.

— Route 113 until Sunday, Sept. 24 until 2 a.m.

— Route 207 until Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

— Route 208 until Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2 a.m.

— Route 215 until Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2 a.m.

— Deuce until Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2 a.m.

— BHX until Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information about detour routes, visit rtcnv.com.

For more information about bus stop closures, visit lifeisbeautiful.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.