Life is Beautiful leads to downtown road closures

To accommodate the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas, several road closures are in place for the three-day event.

Road closures for Life is Beautiful along East Fremont Street on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minor road closures started at the beginning of the month and have occurred strategically throughout September. Those will ramp up as the weekend-long event takes place Friday-Sunday.

As of Wednesday, the following roads are closed in downtown Las Vegas:

— Mesquite Avenue between 6th and 7th streets.

— Stewart Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and 9th Street.

— Ogden Avenue between 7th and 11th streets.

— Fremont Street between 6th and 11th streets.

— Carson Avenue between 7th and 11th streets.

— 11th street between Ogden and Carson.

— 10th Street between Ogden and Carson.

— 9th Street between Fremont Street and Carson.

— 8th Street between Stewart and Carson.

— 7th Street between Mesquite and Carson.

— 6th Street between Mesquite and Ogden.

Starting Friday, the road closures on 10th, 9th, 8th, 7th and 6th streets will extend to Bridger Avenue while the Fremont Street and Carson closures extended to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Those not attending the three-day festival this weekend or don’t have business downtown should avoid the area. Expect traffic delays in the area.

