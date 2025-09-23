I-15/Tropicana interchange project in Las Vegas called complete

The Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue Interchange project is substantially completed after three-and-a-half years of road work.

Construction crews work on the Interstate 15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. The $382 million, multiyear interchange project is substantially completed.

The $382 million Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue Interchange project is substantially completed after three-and-a-half years of road work.

The $382 million Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue Interchange project is substantially completed after three-and-a-half years of road work.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, Nevada Department of Transportation director Tracy Larkin Thomason, the Raiderettes and the Vegas Golden Knights Vivas are set to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning celebrating the end of the multiyear road project.

The transformative project improved travel near where Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and the south Strip are located.

The project, which kicked off in late May 2022, saw various improvements on I-15 and surrounding roads including:

— The Tropicana bridge being raised over I-15 and widened to four lanes in each direction, with wider sidewalks.

— Added and expanded freeway ramps on I-15 between Tropicana and Harmon Avenue, including the Harmon high occupancy vehicle half interchange.

— Redesigned Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana intersection.

— The added Joey Bishop Drive connection built to keep traffic on Dean Martin flowing freely with the new Tropicana intersection.

— Widened sidewalks, updated landscaping and increased technology to assist drivers and pedestrians.

