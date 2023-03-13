‘Major delays’ on Interstate 15 as tractor trailer flips near Lake Mead Boulevard

Traffic was a parking lot on I-15 northbound on Monday.

Traffic was slow on Interstate 15 at Washington Avenue on Monday, March 13, 2023, after a tractor trailer flipped over near Lake Mead Boulevard. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Interstate 15 northbound was a parking lot on Monday afternoon after a tractor trailer flipped over at Lake Mead Boulevard.

Traffic was backed up to at least Charleston Boulevard, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada tweeted.

“Major delays” was how the RTC described the situation. Three lanes had been initially closed, but those closures were now affecting the two left lanes.

The U.S. Highway 95 ramp to I-15 North ramp was also closed.

Officials were urging motorists to plan other routes.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.