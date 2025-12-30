Major road projects that drivers are happy to leave in their rear view mirrors in 2026

Three of the largest road projects in Southern Nevada that ended in 2025, were worth a combined $538 million.

Work on widening Interstate 15 continues between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Pebble Road Friday, June 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Work continues on the Interstate 215 widening project between Las Vegas and Jones Boulevards Thursday, January 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Work continues on the Interstate 15 at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The $382 million Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue Interchange project is seen after three-and-a-half years of road work, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Amid the seemingly never-ending road work around Southern Nevada, several road projects wrapped up in 2025.

Some were larger than others, with many occurring on busy freeways, causing significant traffic headaches during construction.

Here are the three largest road projects that ended in 2025, which were worth a combined $538 million.

Interstate 15/Tropicana Interchange

One of the largest road project to take place in the state in the last few years, the $382 million I-15/Tropicana interchange project wrapped up in September after 3 1/2 years of work. The project saw longterm lane closures, full directional weekend closures and the closure of some ramps for almost three years.

The Tropicana bridge over I-15 was demolished and rebuilt higher than the previous version and widened to four lanes in each direction with wider sidewalks. The work, dubbed “Dropicana,” required multiple overnight full directional closures. Reconfiguring the Tropicana bridge also led to a diverging diamond interchange on the Tropicana bridge for over two years and the closure of the eastbound I-15 southbound flyover ramp to Tropicana for nearly three years.

Crews also added and expanded freeway ramps on I-15 between Tropicana and Harmon Avenue, including the Harmon high occupancy vehicle half interchange. The non-traditional interchange allows traffic to exit I-15 northbound to Harmon via a ramp and to enter I-15 southbound from the Harmon bridge via an on-ramp.

The Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana intersection was redesigned, eliminating a signalized four-way intersection. To ensure smooth north-south travel in the area that includes Allegiant Stadium, NDOT built the Joey Bishop Drive connection to keep traffic on Dean Martin flowing freely with the new Tropicana intersection.

On average, 60,000 vehicles travel through the interchange daily, and almost 300,000 vehicles use it during holiday weekends, according to NDOT.

The project was designed to improve travel near Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, the south Strip and the Athletics’ under-construction Major League ballpark.

Work on the project was ongoing during multiple major events including Super Bowl 58, WrestleMania 41 and two Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix races.

I-15 south widening

The I-15 south widening project wrapped up just in time to beat 2026; NDOT deemed the multiyear project complete on Dec. 15.

The stretch of freeway was in need of added capacity to accommodate traffic flows of 120,000 vehicles per day, with the goal of improving safety, mobility and freight movement, according to NDOT.

The project saw I-15 widened from six to eight general-purpose lanes between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway and from six to 11 general-purpose lanes between St. Rose Parkway and Blue Diamond Road.

Work on the project also included bridge resurfacing and pavement preservation at the Blue Diamond Interchange and the addition of new sound walls near select areas throughout the corridor. Crews also installed intelligent transportation system infrastructure and grading and paving stretches of the road.

The project saw several overnight lane closures, often time bringing the stretch of I-15 down to two lanes in each direction.

215 widening between Jones/I-15

The $85 million 215 Beltway widening project between Jones Boulevard and Interstate 15 wrapped up in May following two years of work.

One lane in each direction was added along the stretch, for a total to five lanes in both eastbound and westbound directions of the 215.

The project also saw the construction of a bridge creating a braided off-ramp to Decatur for westbound traffic, a bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad and improvements to the Valley View Boulevard bridge.

The new braided off-ramp with a collector-distributor road was added to ease traffic congestion, especially during rush hour traffic, when motorists are merging onto the 215 westbound from Las Vegas Boulevard and I-15 northbound and southbound.

The three lanes on the collector-distributor road allow drivers to exit to Decatur or to continue onto 215 westbound. The new configuration also requires traffic traveling on 215 westbound approaching Decatur to exit at the new off-ramp just under the Dean Martin Drive bridge.

Motorists have to be relieved to be leaving the trio of major road projects in their review mirrors as 2026 approaches.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.