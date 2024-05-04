77°F
Man dies after being hit by car while crossing the street

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2024 - 7:14 am
 

A pedestrian was killed Friday evening in the east valley while crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that the pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was crossing East Cheyenne Avenue east of Las Vegas Boulevard North around 8:43 p.m. when he was struck by a BMW 325i.

Police said the man was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where he later died.

The driver of the BMW was uninjured and did not display signs of impairment, police said. The passenger sustained minor injuries.

The man’s death is the 59th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

