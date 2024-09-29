Man dies after being struck by semi-truck on I-15

A pedestrian died after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 15 early Sunday morning near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nevada Highway Patrol said a man was struck around 1:14 a.m. on I-15 north of Speedway Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Interstate traffic was being rerouted to the Speedway exit onto Las Vegas Boulevard early Sunday, but the interstate reopened around 6:45 a.m., Highway Patrol announced on X.

