Man dies after collision with box truck’s side view mirror, police say

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after a collision with a box truck in the east valley early Saturday morning.

The man was struck around 1:50 a.m. on Nellis Boulevard near Sahara Avenue after a box truck’s side view mirror hit the man’s head, knocking him onto the roadway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said medical personnel determined that the man did not survive the crash, and he was later pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The box truck driver, 46-year-old Alied Gonzalez-Nunez, showed signs of impairment and was arrested, police said. Court records show he was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on Feb. 13, 2024.

The crash remains under investigation.