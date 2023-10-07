80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Man dies after collision with box truck’s side view mirror, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2023 - 10:03 am
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after a collision with a box truck in the east valley early Saturday morning.

The man was struck around 1:50 a.m. on Nellis Boulevard near Sahara Avenue after a box truck’s side view mirror hit the man’s head, knocking him onto the roadway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said medical personnel determined that the man did not survive the crash, and he was later pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The box truck driver, 46-year-old Alied Gonzalez-Nunez, showed signs of impairment and was arrested, police said. Court records show he was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on Feb. 13, 2024.

The crash remains under investigation.

MOST READ
1
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
2
Strip casino proposed at Fashion Show mall
Strip casino proposed at Fashion Show mall
3
Boom town: Ranking the casino implosions along the Strip
Boom town: Ranking the casino implosions along the Strip
4
Students walk out of downtown Las Vegas school in support of teachers
Students walk out of downtown Las Vegas school in support of teachers
5
Late goal lifts No. 1 Gorman past No. 2 Liberty — PHOTOS
Late goal lifts No. 1 Gorman past No. 2 Liberty — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes
2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes
Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in southeast valley
Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in southeast valley
Man dies after colliding with block wall near Strip
Man dies after colliding with block wall near Strip
One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley
One killed in two-vehicle crash in east valley
Two dead in fiery west Las Vegas crash
Two dead in fiery west Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by suspected impaired driver
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by suspected impaired driver