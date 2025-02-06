Man dies after four-way crash in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said a 60-year-old man has died after a four-vehicle crash last week in the west valley.

A 60-year-old man has died after a four-vehicle crash last week in Spring Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the Clark County coroner’s office notified police on Thursday that the man was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after being involved in a crash on Jan. 30.

Police said the crash occurred around 12:55 p.m. at the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue when a 2000 Nissan Frontier failed to yield the right of way at a flashing yellow arrow and collided with two vehicles that were traveling south on Jones: a 2018 Lexus ES 350 and a 2010 Scion TC.

After the collision, the Nissan was redirected into a 2003 Jeep Wrangler that was stopped in the left turn lane on Harmon, police said.

The Nissan and Scion drivers were taken to University Medical Center Trauma. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead. The drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the crash reported no injuries.

Officers did not detect any signs of impairment during the preliminary investigation, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

