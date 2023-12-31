53°F
Man facing DUI charge after pickup truck veers on to sidewalk, kills man

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2023 - 6:06 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A man is facing DUI and hit-and-run-related charges after a pickup truck ran up on the sidewalk and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a Ford F-250 pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk while traveling west on Tropicana Avenue west of Cameron Street, between Arville Street and Decatur Boulevard, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The truck hit a 39-year-old Las Vegas man as well as objects including a NV Energy power pole and an iron fence. Police said the truck reversed back onto the road and fled.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His identity hadn’t yet been released Saturday.

Police said they found the Ford pickup truck abandoned in the northeast valley.

The alleged driver was identified by police, found at his home and taken into custody.

Jair Rebollo-Castrejon, 23, of Las Vegas, was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run-related charges, according to the press release.

It was the 156th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

